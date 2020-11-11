Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martha Hagan
1959 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1959
DIED
November 9, 2020
Martha Hagan's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home Inc in Lawrenceburg, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martha in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Neal Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Martha I am just devastated. I will love and miss you forever. A part of my heart goes with you.
Nancy Stone Ritter
Family
November 10, 2020