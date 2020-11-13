Martha Harvey's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home Inc in Philadelphia, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martha in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.