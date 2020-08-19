Formerly of Forest Hills and Export, age 95, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Horvat, Sr. for 32 years.



Loving mother of Marianne (Ronald) Stricek of Wyano and Edward J. (Liz) Horvat, Jr. of Export.



Sister of Charles (Shirley) Kroupa and the late Theodore (late Mildred) Kroupa.



Sister-in-law of the late Martha A. Horvat.



Martha's favorite pastime was flower gardening and to supplement her passion for flowers, she loved to attend Phipps Conservatory and the May Mart in Greensburg.



Martha's Blessing Service will be private to her family and she will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.



Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800





