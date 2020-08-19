Menu
Martha K. Horvat
1925 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1925
DIED
August 16, 2020
Formerly of Forest Hills and Export, age 95, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Horvat, Sr. for 32 years.

Loving mother of Marianne (Ronald) Stricek of Wyano and Edward J. (Liz) Horvat, Jr. of Export.

Sister of Charles (Shirley) Kroupa and the late Theodore (late Mildred) Kroupa.

Sister-in-law of the late Martha A. Horvat.

Martha's favorite pastime was flower gardening and to supplement her passion for flowers, she loved to attend Phipps Conservatory and the May Mart in Greensburg.

Martha's Blessing Service will be private to her family and she will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
