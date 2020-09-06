Martha Joy Jex



January 10, 1929 ~ September 4, 2020







Martha Joy Norman Jex, 91, passed away at her home on Friday, September 4, 2020 due to complications from a recent fall. She was born January 10, 1929 in Chickasha, Oklahoma, the daughter of Chester Arthur Norman and Ella Jewell Cox.



She was raised in Oklahoma and later moved to California with her father. She married Robert Edward Lundquist in Pomona, California on September 13, 1953 and later divorced. She had three children from this union; Mark, Lisa, and Robyn. Joy married Maurice Brent Jex on October 29, 1979 and gained two stepchildren; Rodney and Lori.



Joy retired from the Internal Revenue Service after a distinguished career of 30 plus years. She was analytical in nature and paid great attention to detail. Joy served on the Board of Directors for America First Credit Union. She loved and cherished her 38 years as a board member and the many people with whom she associated. Joy had also been a member of Toastmistresses International where she learned the art of public speaking.



Among her many loves were her family whom, she cherished deeply, all at Jeremiah's Restaurant, who became like family, hot black coffee, crisp bacon and burnt toast, red pepper flakes, Friday nights at Maddox, sitting outside under the tree with Brent, reading the newspaper, good manners and good grammar, getting her hair done, dressing to impress, Fox News, the Utah Jazz (Stockton and Malone era), collecting paperwork, her independent spirit, Jimmy Swaggart music, and above all, her personal, relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Joy was a member of First Baptist Church in Ogden and later Washington Heights Church in South Ogden where she served as a deaconess.



We would like to thank her caregivers of late; Jessica, from Visiting Angels and Lexie, Kylee, Danny, and Tammy from Summit Health, who tenderly cared for our mom these last few weeks and all her other health care workers.



Joy is survived by her husband, Brent who loves and misses her dearly; two children, Lisa Berlin and Robyn (Scott) Zellmer; eight grandchildren, Michelle Greenwood, Lacy (Dallas) Gerace, Aaron Zellmer, Daphne Lundquist, Lindsey (Brock) Hubble, Kirk Lundquist, Ariele (Chris) McCuskey, and Dallas (Miranda) Fowers; nine great-grandchildren, and her sister, LaVerne Freeman. She is also survived by her two stepchildren, Rodney (Becky) Jex and Lori (Brian) Hall and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Mark Lundquist, and her sister, Margie Young.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Washington Heights Church in South Ogden, 1770 E 6200 S.



Friends may visit with family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., and from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Saturday at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.