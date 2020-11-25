Menu
Martha Johnston
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1935
DIED
July 3, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
US Navy
Martha Johnston's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, July 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels in Camarillo, CA .

Martha in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Griffin Family Funeral Chapels website.

Published by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
