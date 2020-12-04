Martha Knotts's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belk Funeral Home in Lamar, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martha in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Belk Funeral Home website.
Published by Belk Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
