Martha McDaneld's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martha in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waters Funeral Home website.
Published by Waters Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.