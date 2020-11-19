Menu
Martha McDaneld
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1930
DIED
November 17, 2020
Martha McDaneld's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia, MO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Waters Funeral Home
500 S. Main Street, Vandalia, Missouri 63382
Nov
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Waters Funeral Home
500 S. Main Street, Vandalia, Missouri 63382
Funeral services provided by:
Waters Funeral Home
