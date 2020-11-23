Martha Miller's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, October 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home in Briarcliff Manor, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martha in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home website.
Published by Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
