Martha Perry
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1941
DIED
August 27, 2020
Martha Perry's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, August 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by R.M. Williams Funeral Service in Wellston, OH .

Published by R.M. Williams Funeral Service on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Putnam Chapel Church
Putnam Chapel Rd., McArthur, Ohio 45651
Funeral services provided by:
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
