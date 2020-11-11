Menu
Martha Prater
1952 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1952
DIED
November 9, 2020
Martha Prater's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville in Summerville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martha in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mason Funeral Home - Summerville website.

Published by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
AMI Cemetery
1500 Jamestown Road, Menlo, Georgia 30731
Funeral services provided by:
Mason Funeral Home - Summerville
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mason Funeral Home
November 11, 2020