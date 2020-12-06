Menu
Martha Richardson
1928 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1928
DIED
December 5, 2020
Martha Richardson's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Welch Funeral Home in Longview, TX .

Published by Welch Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
The Chapel of Welch Funeral Home
4619 Judson Road, Longview, Texas 75605
Dec
9
Funeral
2:00p.m.
The Chapel of Welch Funeral Home
4619 Judson Road, Longview, Texas 75605
