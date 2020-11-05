On Monday, November 2, 2020, Martha Rosas, 53, passed through the veil and returned to the presence of Heavenly Father. She was born on May 12, 1967 in Martínez de la Torre, Veracruz, Mexico, the daughter of Nahúm Guzmán-Naveda and Eladia Bernabe-Simón. Veracruz, Mexico was her home for her first 27 years of her life and then she moved to Ogden, Utah where she has resided for the past 26 years.
Martha received her education at La Patria, Universidad de Medicina en Xalapa, Veracruz where she only had one year left to graduate with her MD But as we all know, life intervenes and she was not able to finish her life
On March 13, 1993 she married the love of her life, Francisco Rosas They were blessed with two cherished children Xavier and Hasivie.
Martha was a hardworking business owner in our community specializing in both commercial and residential housekeeping services. Since her favorite hobby was cleaning, it led her to start a cleaning business in 2012 under the name Latina's Cleaning LLC. Just recently she changed the business name to KleanMasters. Together with Frank, she worked hard and diligently to make the company grow. When she started her company, she did not need to advertise anything. She preferred her hard work and dedication to speak for itself and for the clients to use their word of mouth to promote the company. Throughout her cleaning career, her clients did not view her as just a simple housekeeper, but rather as another member of their family. Many loved her voice when she sang around the house; they said that it enveloped the whole house with peacefulness and calmness. Some have even said that she is the most transparent person they have ever met because she always stated what was on her mind.
Martha was raised Catholic for most of her life and she knew only a little about the Latter-day Saints. It was not until she moved to Utah and that she started to investigate other religions and after many years of research, she conclusively decided that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was the right one. She knew this is the right faith among all the faiths of the world.
Aside from her career, you could always find her outside gardening. Everyone said that she had the best green thumb they have ever seen. She could pick up a plant from the dumpster and make it bloom by the end of the week. Her skills were so remarkable that even the neighbors asked for her expertise to help them with their gardens.
Martha was a big DIYer. She would see a decoration she liked and come up with a way to make her own. The same ingenuity goes with her baking skills; she was always experimenting and coming up with new recipes. Her most famous baking creations, that were loved by all, were her delicious birthday cakes.
Among her many other hobbies and interests were crafting, cooking, décor, singing and especially giving. While enjoying all her hobbies and activities, she would always be singing. Her voice had such an immense but peaceful presence that nobody minded but rather embraced.
Her passion was teaching the Primary children and singing hymns with all her lung capacity and with the biggest smile on her face. Her favorite hymns were always from the Children's Songbook, especially "A Child's Prayer."
Martha was loved by everyone and radiated optimism in her personality. One of the things that attracted people the most to Martha was her big smile followed by her contagious laughter. She had a knack to subtly say the right things in any situation which is why so many loved to be around her. On the top of that, she could also be brutally honest which showed Martha's very "colorful vocabulary" that made people laugh for hours. Martha was the type of woman to never think twice when it came to giving. She would always think about the other person's situation first and worry about herself last.
Martha is survived by her loving husband, Francisco Rosas, son Xavier and daughter Hasivie, her sister, Leticia Bello and Brother, Rodrigo Guzman-Bernabe.
Public viewings will be held both on Thursday November 5, from 4: 00-8: 00 pm and Friday November 6, 2020 from 5: 00-8: 00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.
Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Please consider helping with donations for Martha's funeral: https://fundafamily.com/Donation.aspx?M=24295&C=24641
Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.