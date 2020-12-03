Menu
Martha Speicher
1935 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1935
DIED
December 1, 2020
Martha Speicher's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Robesonia, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Bridge of Hope Church
Dec
7
Service
11:00a.m.
The Bridge of Hope Church
309 W. Franklin St.,, Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
