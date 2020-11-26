Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martha Stripe
1934 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1934
DIED
November 21, 2020
Martha Stripe's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert in Van Wert, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martha in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Cowan & Son Funeral Home
616 S. Washington St, Van Wert, Ohio 45891
Funeral services provided by:
Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.