Martha Wright
1952 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1952
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Martha Wright's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street, Auburn, Indiana 46706
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street, Auburn, Indiana 46706
Funeral services provided by:
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
