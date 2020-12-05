Menu
Martin Acevedo
1986 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1986
DIED
August 9, 2020
Martin Acevedo's passing at the age of 33 on Sunday, August 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lynhurst Family Mortuary and Crematory in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by Lynhurst Family Mortuary and Crematory on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lynhurst Family Mortuary and Crematory
