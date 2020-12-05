Martin Acevedo's passing at the age of 33 on Sunday, August 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lynhurst Family Mortuary and Crematory in Indianapolis, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lynhurst Family Mortuary and Crematory website.
Published by Lynhurst Family Mortuary and Crematory on Dec. 5, 2020.
