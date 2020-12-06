Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martin Gross
1944 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1944
DIED
December 3, 2020
Martin Gross's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Eugene
200 S. Oak Ave., Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018
Dec
10
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Eugene
200 S. Oak Ave., Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018
Funeral services provided by:
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.