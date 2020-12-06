Menu
Martin Karchnak
1940 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1940
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
West Virginia University
Martin Karchnak's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cole Funeral Services in Rockville, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cole Funeral Services website.

Published by Cole Funeral Services on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, Maryland 20853
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, Maryland 20853
Funeral services provided by:
Cole Funeral Services
