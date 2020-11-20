Menu
Martin Marcuccilli
1944 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1944
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
St. James Catholic Church
Martin Marcuccilli's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere in Belvidere, IL .

Published by Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
, Belvidere, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 19, 2020