Martin Moran
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1938
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
General Electric
Lockheed Martin
Martin Moran's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd website.

Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
5:30p.m.
Dec
3
Viewing
5:30p.m.
St. Anastasia
3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 19073
Dec
4
Viewing
12:00p.m.
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Anastasia Church
