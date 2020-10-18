Of East McKeesport, age 89, died on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Beloved husband of Katherine (Gallovich) Napolitano for 34 years.
Loving father of Cynthia Napolitano of SC, Martin R. Napolitano, Jr. of GA, Justin (Kristen) Napolitano of GA, Christopher Napolitano of GA and the late Daniel Napolitano and stepfather of Timothy (Kate) Quayle of CA.
Dear grandfather of Melissa McFeely-Parker, Vanessa Tuck, Shekera Myers, James "J.R." Lewis; Anthony Napolitano; Ethan, Evan and Nicolas Napolitano; Theo, Lucia and Beckett Quayle.
Martin is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Brother of Dolores Indovina, Justin (Jacqui) Napolitano and the late James Napolitano.
Martin served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a retired Industrial Engineer and Manager with the former Enamel Products and Plating in McKeesport. He volunteered as a Member, past President and Fellow of the Pittsburgh Chapter of SAM (Society for Advancement of Management) to advance the discipline of management theory and practice. Martin also volunteered with Junior Achievement.
Martin had a deep love for music and excelled at playing the piano, a legacy fostered in and carried on by several of his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed reading, poetry and could be considered a world history buff. Martin was a sensitive, spiritual person who studied the Bible and attended Mass at St. Colman Church in Turtle Creek.
Friends are welcome to a Graveside Service at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Mt. Carmel Road, Penn Hills, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12 noon where he will be laid to rest with Military Honors.
Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800
To attend online, visit Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home on Facebook at the time of the funeral for a Facebook Live Link.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
.
