Martin Perry
1934 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1934
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
United States Army
Martin Perry's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA in Neodesha, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martin in the Guest Book below.

Published by Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Loran Fawcett Chapel
704 Indiana, Neodesha, Kansas 66757
Nov
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Christian Church
Neodesha, Neodesha, Kansas 66757
