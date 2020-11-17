Martin Perry's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA in Neodesha, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA website.
Published by Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA on Nov. 17, 2020.
