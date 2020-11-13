Menu
Martin Richards
1951 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1951
DIED
November 10, 2020
Martin Richards's passing at the age of 68 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bobo Funeral Chapel in Spartanburg, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bobo Funeral Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bobo Funeral Chapel on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holston Creek Baptist Church
311 Holston Creek Road, Inman, South Carolina 29349
Nov
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Holston Creek Baptist Church
311 Holston Creek Road, Inman, South Carolina 29349
Funeral services provided by:
Bobo Funeral Chapel
