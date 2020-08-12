Menu
Martin D. Sharp Sr.
1938 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1938
DIED
August 10, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Navy
of East Pittsburgh, passed peacefully on Monday morning, August 10, 2020.

Marty is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, of 58 years, sons Martin (Laura) of Delmont, Dan (Gina) Sharp of North Huntington, and sister Adele Sharp of Dania Beach, Fl.

He was the loving "Gramps" to Marisa and Abigail Sharp.

Marty had a long and varied work history. He worked for several years at Westinghouse Electric, co-owned P&S and J-Mart Auto Sales, and served as a Pennsylvania State Constable for many years. Marty was most proud of his career in the United States Navy. After returning to active duty in 1986, Marty retired after reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. As a lifetime Shamrock, it was Marty's honor to serve as an East Pittsburgh Councilman. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #5008 and the American Legion.

Friends welcome Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held at 8 p.m., followed by a presentation of Military Honors.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitors to the funeral home will be required to wear face masks and 25 people will be allowed to visit at a time.

Marty will be laid to rest privately in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Aug
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Aug
13
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
