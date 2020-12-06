Menu
Martina Dominguez
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1936
DIED
October 29, 2020
Martina Dominguez's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel in Brownsville, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel website.

Published by Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
