Marty Hawkins
1962 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1962
DIED
November 24, 2020
Marty Hawkins's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Summers Funeral Home in Washington Court House, OH .

Published by Summers Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Summers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Marty I didn't know you in person but I feel I did through a neighbor of mine, your sister Shirley June Hawkins. She lives downstairs below me. She had only good things to say about you. She would let me know every Sunday when she spoke to your sister Mary how you were doing. Some days good some days bad. Now you are with our Lord Jesus in Heaven and with your mother and father and other siblings. May you RIP Dear Marty and may our Lord Jesus bring comfort to all the Hawkins Family. I'm Happy that You are No Longer in Pain. You fought hard and very Admirably.
Cleotilde Perez Longoria
Amen
Cleotilde Longoria
Friend
November 27, 2020
Cleotilde Longoria
Friend
November 27, 2020