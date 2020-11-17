Menu
Marty Pfeiffenberger
1962 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1962
DIED
November 13, 2020
Marty Pfeiffenberger's passing at the age of 58 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cannon Funeral Home in Albany, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Madeleine Sophie Church
3500 Carman Rd., Schenectady, New York 12303
Funeral services provided by:
Cannon Funeral Home
