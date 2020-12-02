Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marvin Baxley
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1944
DIED
November 7, 2020
Marvin Baxley's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro in Walterboro, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marvin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
Funeral services provided by:
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.