Marvin Brooks's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bryan Funeral Service in Swan Quarter, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marvin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bryan Funeral Service website.
Published by Bryan Funeral Service on Dec. 7, 2020.
