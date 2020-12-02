Marvin Caspersen's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Centuria, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marvin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kolstad Family Funeral Home website.
Published by Kolstad Family Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.