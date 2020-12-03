Menu
Marvin Hoenie
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1939
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Moose Lodge
United States Navy
Marvin Hoenie's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home website.

Published by Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
