Marvin Hulett
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1946
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Marvin Hulett's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vaughn Funeral Home in McRae, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vaughn Funeral Home website.

Published by Vaughn Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hulett Cemetery
Kinnett Rd., Milan, Georgia 31060
Funeral services provided by:
Vaughn Funeral Home
