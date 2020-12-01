Menu
Marvin Mueller
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1938
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
U.S. Army
Marvin Mueller's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH in Beulah, ND .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH website.

Published by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Grace Evangelical Free Church
, Beulah, North Dakota
Dec
1
Service
10:00a.m.
Grace Evangelical Free Church
, Beulah, North Dakota
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
I remember Marvin and his dad coming to church on Sundays in Golden Valley when I was a kid. Our sympathy to the family
Dean and Arlene Helling
November 30, 2020