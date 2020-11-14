Marvin Newell's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home Inc in Lawrenceburg, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marvin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Neal Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
