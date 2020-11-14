Menu
Marvin Newell
1944 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1944
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Marvin Newell's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home Inc in Lawrenceburg, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Neal Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Nov
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home Inc
