Marvin Reed
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1944
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Rotary Club
Marvin Reed's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Dec
2
Service
2:00p.m.
Texas and Clements Church of Christ
1201 S Texas Ave, Odessa, Texas
Dec
2
Service
2:00p.m.
live streamed through the Martinez Funeral Home website ( www.martinezfuneral.com )
Dec
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Texas and Clements Church of Christ
1201 S. Texas Ave, Odessa, Texas 79761
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Marvin was such a pleasure to have as a Thrifty Nickel customer all these years. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Brenda Shaw
Friend
November 30, 2020
A great guy, great BBQ, and great memories. You will be missed my friend.
Paul
Paul Harper
Friend
November 30, 2020
You will be greatly missed Mr. Reed. From your life long friends across the street. Diaz Family
November 30, 2020
I knew Marvin from Tanglewood Church of Christ. He was very intelligent, knowledgeable of the Scriptures and about a nice a man you would ever meet. He will be missed.
Kevin Adkinson
Friend
November 30, 2020
I will miss you but I'll never forget you
Mary Mitchell [email protected]
November 23, 2020