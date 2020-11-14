Menu
Marvin Reese
1934 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1934
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Marvin Reese's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by James Funeral Home in Wrens, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the James Funeral Home website.

Published by James Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Wrens Memorial Cemetery
Hill St., Wrens, Georgia 30833
Funeral services provided by:
James Funeral Home
