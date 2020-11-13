Menu
Marvin Strickland
1959 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1959
DIED
November 9, 2020
Marvin Strickland's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moments Funeral Home website.

Published by Moments Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mount Pisgah Pentecostal Cemetery
333 MS-594, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451
Funeral services provided by:
Moments Funeral Home
