Mary Jane Allan



June 17, 1950 ~ August 10, 2020



Loving wife, mother, grandmother and angel to all who met her, Mary Jan Allan,started a new journey Monday, August 10, 2020.



She was born June 17, 1950 in Provo Utah to Roy C. Holt and Verna Marrott Holt.



She met Edward Raymond Allan at the HI Spot where she was a day girl and he was a manager. They were married August 6, 1971 and later sealed for all time and eternity October 25, 1986 in the Manti Temple, forever his honey Bun.



Mom excelled in so many things sewing, crafts and the very difficult art of tatting. Her accomplishments were displayed at fairs and many church gatherings. She blessed her child, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all of her special craft and loving handmade items to be forever cherished.



Mom was a very dedicated and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints. Family was the most important thing to mom her heart was always full of love and forgiveness for everyone, even the stranger she met that day, there was always a card game of some kind ready to be played.



She is survived by her loving husband, Edward R. Allan, children, Raymond (Becky) Allan, Michelle (Terry) Bone, Johannah Commeau, Heather (Todd) Alexander, Ted (TJ) Allan; three cherished sisters, Kathy, Joie and Judy; 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Mom was preceded in her journey and greeted into the loving open arms of her parents, Roy and Verna Holt, her one and only beloved brother, Kent Holt. Also waiting for her was a grandson, Jonathan Bone.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Clinton 4th Ward, 2232 North 1000 West. The family will meet with friends and all that were blessed to know her on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Friday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.



Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Springville, Utah at 2 p.m.



Please adhere to all COVID-19 protocols and masks are recommended.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.