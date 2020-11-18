Menu
Mary Antony
1949 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1949
DIED
November 15, 2020
Mary Antony's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation in Lakeland, FL .

Published by David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of David Russell Funeral Home (863) 616-1131
November 18, 2020