Mary Antony's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation in Lakeland, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation website.
Published by David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.