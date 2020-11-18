Menu
Mary Bahosh
1950 - 2020
BORN
November 16, 1950
DIED
November 11, 2020
Mary Bahosh's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Short & Rowe Funeral Home in Marlborough, MA .

Published by Short & Rowe Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
95 W Main St, Marlborough, MA 01752
Nov
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Church
80 Union St., Clinton, Massachusetts
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
KENNETH DUPONT
November 16, 2020
Mary Jo never held back her emotions. Her laughter was infectious, her love of Wes obvious, her pride of family was shared with anyone that would listen and her enjoyment of life was a thing to behold. She will be missed by many, including me. Enjoy your next adventure Mary Jo!
Kathy Tuttle
Family
November 15, 2020
Sending love, prayers and sympathy to Mary Jo’s family.
Debbie (Bodah) Burke
Friend
November 15, 2020
Always a smile on your face,and love in your heart. Once again you're smiling with Wes. Bless you.
Gerry Kulesza
Friend
November 15, 2020
The New England Sports Center will never be the same. First Wes and now Mary Jo. May they join each other in heaven and RIP
Rick Fask
Coworker
November 15, 2020
Jacquelyn Jurga
November 15, 2020
Our condolences to the family. We count the friendship with the Weihn family as a blessing .Rest in Peace. Babe and Maryanne will welcome you with open arms.
Esther and Fitzy Fitzgerald
Friend
November 15, 2020
