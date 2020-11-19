Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Baker
1924 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1924
DIED
November 9, 2020
Mary Baker's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home
7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
Funeral services provided by:
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.