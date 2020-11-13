Menu
Mary Bennett
1935 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1935
DIED
November 6, 2020
Mary Bennett's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC in Fort Wayne, IN .

Published by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
COMMUNITY BAPTIST CHURCH
3032 SMITH STREET, FORT WAYNE, Indiana 46806
Funeral services provided by:
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
