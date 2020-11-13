Mary Bennett's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC in Fort Wayne, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ellis Funeral Home, LLC website.
Published by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC on Nov. 13, 2020.
