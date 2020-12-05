Menu
Mary Bennett
1930 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1930
DIED
November 24, 2020
Mary Bennett's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. in Citrus Heights, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. website.

Published by Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, California 95610
