Mary Blackwell
1946 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1946
DIED
November 10, 2020
Mary Blackwell's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard Boles Funeral Service website.

Published by Richard Boles Funeral Service on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Richard Boles Funeral Service
