Mary Blalock
1931 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1931
DIED
November 27, 2020
Mary Blalock's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville in Summerville, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mason Funeral Home - Summerville website.

Published by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Greenhills Memory Gardens
290 Greenhills Memory Gardens Road, Summerville, Georgia 30747
Mason Funeral Home - Summerville
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mason Funeral Home
November 30, 2020