Mary Borum
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1937
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Mary Borum's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by James Funeral Home in Wrens, GA .

Published by James Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
1350 Church St., Avera, Georgia 30803
Funeral services provided by:
James Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
