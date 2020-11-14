Menu
Mary Brady
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1933
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
little league
ymca
Mary Brady's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service in Westfield, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Firtion-Adams Funeral Service website.

Published by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
A wonderful Godmother, Aunt Mary will be missed and thought about always. My love to you all.
Sharon Lawrence
Family
November 14, 2020
Mary was such a sweet woman & a pleasant part of my day. Always eager to try a new activity. She will be truly missed. My thoughts are with you at this trying time.
Theresa Nardi (Activities Assistant)
November 13, 2020
Mary was a wonderful woman. I enjoyed seeing her everyday at Westfield Gardens. I was privledged to be able to help Mary visit with her family on the porch at Westfield Gardens. She always had a smile and kind words. She will be missed.
Sue Johnson
Friend
November 12, 2020
Condolences to the Brady family. I met your parents during my time living in Westfield and working as a reporter for The Republican through education, the Historical Society and other civic work and the Air National Guard. Your dad was an officer when I traveled with the unit to Turkey twice during the 1980s. What a full life of giving to others, so many children surely became wonderful adults thanks to your mother being their teacher. Wishing you all peace and comfort in the days ahead. Cynthia Simison
Cynthia Simison
November 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Brady family. Susan, what a full and wonderful life your mom had! Your memories of her will always be with you, and in time, without so much pain of her loss. Love, Linda
Linda Wood
Coworker
November 11, 2020