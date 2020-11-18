Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Brantley
1955 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1955
DIED
November 14, 2020
Mary Brantley's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craft Memorial Home Inc in Port Chester, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Craft Memorial Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Craft Memorial Home Inc on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Craft Memorial Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Mary was a loyal, lifelong friend and confidante. I will miss her smile, her laugh and especially her sense of humor. She will always have a place in my heart.
Louis Monti
Friend
November 17, 2020