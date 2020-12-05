Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Brenneman
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1941
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity United Methodist Church
Mary Brenneman's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Murray Funeral Home in Creston, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Murray Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Murray Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main St., Creston, Ohio 44217
Dec
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main St., Creston, Ohio 44217
Funeral services provided by:
Murray Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.