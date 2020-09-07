Mary Josephine Brown (Trunzo, Yatsko)
When Mary Brown lost part of her left foot to complications of diabetes, she fought back with characteristic nerve, determination and, yes, humor.
"Just call me the nine-toed gammy," she quipped to her young grandchildren.
When she lost her right leg just below the knee to the same disease, she soon was calling the remaining portion "Stumpy," and then rechristened it, Ouiser Boudreaux, after the cantankerous but loveable character Mary had played in a local production of "Steel Magnolias." Her performance so impressed daughter Mackenzie that she and her mother became lifelong fans of the film version, a movie they watched and re-watched many times together. "She was a great mom, but also a heck of a lot of fun," Mackenzie recalled. Their favorite quote from the comedy-drama? What else but, "Spoken like a true smartass!"
"Her zest for life, love for friends and family, and courage to fight on inspired us all," said Blair Trunzo, one of her sons. "She will be remembered as a strong and wonderful mother and wife, and also for her passion for acting in local theater and dedication to a career as a civilian employee for the U.S. Army that spanned nearly three decades."
Son Ted Trunzo added: "A whole generation of South Fayette kids will always remember her fondly, as 'Momma T' or 'Momma B', whose kitchen always smelled so wonderful when she was cooking her famous chicken soup."
Age 66, of Bridgeville and South Fayette, Mary Josephine Brown (Trunzo, Yatsko) took her final bow on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at St. Clair Hospital of heart failure after a long battle with diabetes. She was born Aug. 18, 1954, at Fort Dix, N.J., daughter of Joseph and Aurelia Blair (Randall) Yatsko.
Mary was the soulmate and loving wife of 25 years to David M. Brown; former spouse of William Peter (Eddie) Trunzo, of Las Vegas; devoted mom of Theodore Peter (Meridith) Trunzo, Blair William Trunzo, and Mackenzie Perri (Danijel) Perak, all formerly of South Fayette; stepmother of Mary Ina Brown, Anita Brown, both of Texas, and Dallas Hallam, of Los Angeles; adoring gammy of Abigail Mary, Collin Michael, Aurelia Lucija, Dorian, Ava, Grant, and Amelia; and sister of Vickie (Paul) Meurer. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER, 412-221-3800. Friends are welcome at 430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017 on Wednesday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stage 62 Productions in Carnegie, Pa. (https://www.stage62.org/donate.html
) or the American Diabetes Foundation (https://www.diabetes.org/donate
).
Published by Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.